How to collect the $ 10,000 of Emergency Family Income that the Government decreed

The national government established by decree on Monday the creation of the Emergency Family Income (IFE), an exceptional non-contributory monetary benefit of $ 10,000 pesos to be collected only once in April, aimed at compensating the most vulnerable sectors to the economic consequences of the quarantine ordered by the health emergency created by the coronavirus.

What steps must be followed to receive the benefit

Those people who are registered with the National Social Security Administration (Anses) do not have to do any paperwork, while beneficiaries who are not registered will have to register in an application that will be available in the coming days on the website of the pension body.

There they will have to upload their data and their CBU (Clave Bancaria Uniforme). For those who live in more remote areas of the country or who are in a situation of greater informality, alternative mechanisms such as payment by mail will be provided.

A sufficient period will be given so that all those who meet the requirements can collect the benefit, as reported by the agency that conducts Alejandro Vanoli. He also added that queries can be made at www.anses.gov.ar and through the phone number 130.

It should be noted that in order to apply for admission, it will not be necessary to go to the offices of the Anses and that the benefit, exceptional and for the only time, will be granted after carrying out socio-economic and patrimonial evaluations based on objective criteria established in its regulations. .

Requirements to access the Emergency Family Income

1) Be an Argentine native or naturalized and resident, with a legal residence in the country of not less than two years.

2) Be between 18 and 65 years old.

As reported by the National Social Security Administration (Anses), anyone who meets these conditions can only access the IFE as long as he or any member of his family group does not receive income from:

-A job in public or private dependency relationship.

-Being a monotributista category “C” or higher or self-employed.

-An unemployment benefit.

-Of national, provincial or municipal contributory or non-contributory retirement, pensions or withdrawals or from the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (CABA).

-Of social plans, complementary social salary, We Make Future, Promote Work or other national, provincial or municipal social programs, except for those of the AUH or Pregnancy.

The IFE of $ 10,000 represents almost 2 months of the value of the Basic Food Basket, the indigence threshold, which the Indec estimated for the elderly in February at $ 5,432.32; or 75.8% of the Total Basic Basket, or poverty threshold, which valued it at 13,200.54 pesos.

“What we are doing is making sure that all the people who live in Argentina are protected in this crisis situation, the priority is health,” said the Minister of Labor, Claudio Moroni.

Meanwhile, the financing of the exceptional subsidy instituted today will be in charge of the National Treasury, for which the Head of Cabinet must foresee the corresponding budgetary adjustments for the current year.