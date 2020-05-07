Collecting life insurance is not something pleasant in life since it implies the death of a family member or friend who placed us as a beneficiary. And this should not be left until later, if you do not know how to process it, we explain it to you below. Read: 3 types of insurance that they offer you in banks or by credits

If you do not know if you are a beneficiary of life insurance, you can request information from SIAB VIDA and your response will be received in a maximum of 30 business days from the date of your request.

To request it what you must do is the following:

Fill out and sign the application form. You can request it here: https://phpapps.condusef.gob.mx/condusefenlinea/formatosTramite/f_

In this form you must attach a copy of the applicant’s official identification and a copy of the deceased’s death certificate.

These documents must be presented in the Condusef Subdelegation of your state and if you were designated beneficiary, you will be informed of the name of the insurer as well as the validity and number of the life insurance policy.

Once you have confirmed that you are a life insurance beneficiary, you must have on hand an official identification, a letter derived from the request for the search of life insurance beneficiaries (SIAB-VIDA) and a copy certified by the civil registry of the act of death of the insured to be able to carry out the procedure before the Financial institution in which the life insurance is.

In the event that it was an accidental death, a certified copy of the actions of the Public Ministry that became aware of the facts of the death must be presented.

And you must present a document that proves kinship with the insured, this can be the birth certificate.

Once you have all the required documentation, you must present it in any of the branches of the insurer or financial entity in which the insurance of which you are the beneficiary is located.

The payment methods can be through checks, transfer or bank deposit, the latter as long as you provide an account statement in your documentation.

As soon as you deliver the documentation to the insurer, the insurer has a period of 30 days to make the payment, or if applicable, indicate the reason for the rejection.

.