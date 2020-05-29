Free memory is a very important aspect of your Android mobile, the one that facilitates the device’s fluidity at many times. Little by little, and without you noticing, the WhatsApp cache memory takes over that space, affecting the operation of the phone. To solve this problem, in this article we are going to see how to clear WhatsApp cache to free up space on your Android.

It is a simple and fast process that will immediately benefit the device. In addition to clearing that cache, you can also clear all WhatsApp chats for clean the numerous information stored in the app. Without further delay, we go into the process of clearing the cache of WhatsApp to explain how to do it step by step.

How to clear WhatsApp cache

WhatsApp is an application that we use every day and in which We accumulate dozens of conversions and thousands of photos, videos and other types of files. Therefore, it is necessary to erase from time to time all that information from the app that occupies an important part of the memory of your Android mobile.

In this case we will take care of eliminating the cache of WhatsApp, that ultra-fast access memory where key software items are stored to make it faster to access them when necessary. As we saw in the guide on clearing the cache on Android, the content that the apps store in that cache can be regenerated at any timeSo there is no problem in deleting it when you need to free up space.

Seeing that the cache memory facilitates quick access to the elements that an app needs to open, the most normal thing is not to delete them to quickly access the apps. However, if you need space on your Android mobile, clearing the cache is an effective method and, above all, very fast, to win it. The cache memory stored by WhatsApp is usually large, so deleting it can be very useful to recover space. To do this you must follow the following steps:

Open the app Adjustments on your Android mobile.

Find the section Applications and click to access it.

Click on WhatsApp to access the information of the app.

Access the section Storage.

Click on the button Clear cache so that this memory of the app is eliminated, helping you to gain the space you needed.

Easy and fast, you have already checked how is the process to clear the cache of WhatsApp on your Android mobile. Whenever you need space, this can be a useful method of earning it. If you have even more time to clean up your data, you can invest it in other procedures to free up WhatsApp space.

