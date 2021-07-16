How to Clear the Last 15 Minutes of Google History Immediately

Google has just activated a new function to erase search history on mobile that will allow you to “clean” the last 15 minutes of activity in the search engine. The tool, announced in May along with other privacy features, is now available on iPhone and will reach Android device owners by the end of the year.

Clearing your search history can be a good way to keep your searches private. If a user shares their iPhone, they may want to make sure that other people cannot access My Activity and check the websites they have visited through Google. It also applies, for example, to those who forgot to use incognito mode.

For these types of situations and more, Google has tried to make it easier than ever to control the search trail on the device. Users now have the ability to erase the last 15 minutes of the browser history just one tap away and, in case they made a mistake, immediately undo the action.

How to clear Google history on iPhone?

Credit: Google Enter the Google application on the iPhone. Tap on the profile photo in the upper right corner. Choose Delete the last 15 minutes to clear the search history in that time period.

As Google points out, a notification will immediately appear saying “Deleting search history from your Google account. Changes will show soon.” This warning will also display the button Undo, to reverse the operation.

It should be noted that this is not a simple deletion of local search data on the iPhone. But when using the tool you also proceed to clear search history stored in Google account. This can be consulted and managed through the My activity panel.

The quick cleaning tool joins other existing ones. For example, the one that allows the automatic deletion of the search history of the last after 3 months, 18 months or 36 months. Or the manual deletion of the day, of a defined period or of all user activity.

