Eliminate the trace of your Google searches during the last 15 minutes in three easy steps.

Privacy was one of the most important topics discussed during Google I / O 2021, the event held in May in which Google presented its latest advances. Among the privacy news, there was one that particularly caught our attention: quick deletion of the last 15 minutes of Google browsing history.

To make your data even more secure, the company allows you to clean the slate with your most recent searches. It is not just about being able to delete the last 15 minutes, the relevance of this tool is also based on its easy access, since you only need three touches on the screen to delete the information. Let’s get to know how to use that express erase function step by step.

How to Clear the Last 15 Minutes of Google Browsing History

The idea of ​​Google with this tool is to offer more options to delete the history to users and, above all, that it is even easier to be able to do it. So far, you could delete searches made in the last hour in Google Chrome, but you couldn’t use more recent options.

Until the function appeared “Quick Delete”, presented during Google I / O 2021 as a new privacy control to make your private information even more secure. Other controls announced at that event were the creation of a locked folder in Google Photos to protect your most private images and sending reminders that Google Maps location history It is activated.

How to delete your Google activity and prevent them from following what you do

Before using the function, you must update the Google app from the Play Store. You just have to enter the store app, click on your profile photo in the upper left and enter “My applications and games”. Finally, check if the Google application has any pending updates.

Once you have verified that you have the most modern version, it is time to find out how you can delete the last 15 minutes of your browsing history:

Open the google app.Click on your profile picturein the upper right corner, tap the option “Delete the last 15 minutes”, appears under “Search History”. If you regret it, the app shows you a small window in which you can undo that express delete.

In addition to this new tool, you should know that the basic options to clear cache, history and cookies from Google Chrome on Android are still available. Remember to regularly delete this information to keep your data private. If the last 15 minutes removal tool is not yet available to you, just wait until the necessary update arrives.

