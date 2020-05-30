If you have a computer with an operating system Windows 10, and the clipboard history activated, automatically everything you copy will be added to the storage, generating a record. Due to different circumstances, at some point you may want to clean the your clipboard history. In the following lines we are going to teach you how to do it, and some more tricks.

What content is stored?

This is one of the most common questions users ask. Since its October 2018 update, this Windows 10 feature collects and saves the last 25 copies of information we’ve made. It does not matter what type of file we are talking about. It can be simply text, an HTML code, images of less than 4 MB, etc. But every time you restart your computer, they will be removed.

The thing is, many users go several days without rebooting their PC, and then the clipboard grows. If this is your case, and you don’t want to store too much information in them, this article can help you.

The first thing will be to check that this option is indeed active, since otherwise you have nothing to worry about. Just press Windows + V on your computer. Typically, a small window will appear listing the up to 25 most recent items copied to the Clipboard. When that doesn’t happen, from Settings, System, Clipboard, you can enable the feature.

How can I get rid of this content?

Delete clipboard history items individually

One of the easiest methods to remove content from the clipboard is to do it individually. That is, removing only some of the stored information, and not all.

For that, you have to follow this procedure:

Press Windows + V to display the clipboard Select the item you want to delete, and click on the three ellipsis Click on Delete there

If you want to delete more than one at a time from here, you have to do this:

Press Windows + V to display the clipboard Select the item you want to delete, and click on the three ellipsis Add more and more items that you want to delete, until you have finished Click on Delete all clipboard history

If you notice that some of the selected items are not removed, that may be because they are pinned. It is a Windows option for us to delete them by mistake. You just have to unzip them, and then you can delete them without problems. If you want to make sure you don’t lose important information, pin them down.

Delete all items from clipboard at the same time

In turn, there is a second alternative to erase all data from the clipboard in one go. So:

On your PC, go to Windows SettingsThere go to SystemThen to ClipboardYou will see a section that says “Delete data from the clipboard” By clicking there, you will leave it completely empty

There is not too much distance between this and selecting them all manually and deleting them, beyond time. In any case, this last trick works, unlike the other, for the deactivated clipboard.

Of course, with this you will be able to clean the history of the recent clipboard in Windows 10. What you will not achieve is that, as you save new information, it will no longer be stored there.

How to prevent clipboard history from being active?

We do not recommend this solution, since many times the clipboard is the last pass for important information that we have on the computer. But if you still want to prevent it from accumulating the files and content that you copy and paste, there is a mechanism to do so:

Press the Start button on your computerEnter Windows Settings (or directly press Windows + I) Enter SystemIn the Settings sidebar, go to ClipboardSearch the “Clipboard History” section Deactivate the switch in question

When you have done that step by step, and on your Windows 10 computer press Windows + V, you will notice that a small window alerts you that the Clipboard history cannot be shown. This, because there is not.

In any case, you would have to re-enable it if you wanted it to collect data again.

