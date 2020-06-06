Until now it was not very easy to delete everything posted on Facebook, but the company has changed its strategy with its new ‘Manage Activity’ tool. Thanks to it it is possible delete content easily and without having to delete item by item. Much simpler, also faster.

Facebook is one of those social networks that ends up accumulating tons of material without ever disappearing from their networks. Status updates, photos, uploaded videos and more content: everything is stored, including publications that you would surely prefer to delete and that you do not do because of the inconvenience of having to go one by one. At least until now, that it is already possible to block delete, or archive, all the content you want: the long-awaited administration tool has already reached mobile phones and is very easy to use.

Delete years of Facebook in seconds

Accessing all the activity registered on Facebook was not complicated since the social network introduced the option long ago in all profiles. But a tool was missing that facilitate the bulk administration of everything uploaded, a tool that was just announced this week: ‘Manage activity’. And this tool has begun to reach the accounts, surely it is active in yours.

Instead of deleting post by post, or the photos one by one, the activity log now allows the selection of all the items you want to send them to the trash, or file them, all at once. This greatly facilitates the cleaning task. And you just have to operate as follows:

Open the Facebook application on your mobile, go to your profile and click on the three menu items.

Go to ‘Activity Register‘.

You will see that a new option appears at the top of the screen: ‘Manage activity’. Click there, then accept the lower window (‘Your photos, videos and more’). In the event that the option does not come out, you will have to wait for Facebook to activate it.

Now you can choose everything you want to delete or archive: check the desired items and choose the lower option you want: ‘Archive’ or ‘Move to trash’.

You can filter by categories, date and people from the ‘Filters’ option. This allows you to limit a period of time or see all the publications where a specific contact appears, for example.

If you click on the top options of ‘File’ and ‘Trash’ you can access all the content you have sent to those two sections. Of course, keep in mind that everything is in the trash will be permanently deleted after 30 days of sending it.

In case you don’t want to wait, you can permanently delete the contents of the trash by checking the items and clicking on the bottom trash icon.

With the new ‘Manage Activity’ tool you will have access to the complete cleaning of your Facebook profile without having to despair managing publication by publication. It saves a lot of time and allows a complete cleaning: either hide the content so that it disappears from your wall with the file or permanently delete it, with a quarantine of 30 days, sending it to the trash. Of course, remember that everything that disappears from the trash can no longer return, so make a copy if you are interested in keeping it.

Share

How to clean up your Facebook profile in seconds with the new activity tool