How to clean the kitchen sponge: tricks to disinfect it and eliminate germs | Life

If your scouring pad smells bad or has a lot of accumulated dirt, pay attention because we are going to tell you how to clean the kitchen sponge properly. Try these tips to disinfect it and say goodbye to germs.

The kitchen sponge is one of the most controversial objects in our home. There are people who throw them away practically after each use, others wash them frequently to keep them clean, and others only change or clean them when they smell so bad or are so dirty that it is sad to see them.

Although many do not bear it in mind, the scouring pad that we use to wash dishes is one of the dirtiest objects we have at home. In fact, scientific evidence confirms that it accumulates more bacteria than the toilet bowl: we can find concentrations of up to 10,000 million bacteria per cubic centimeter, and in the analyzes under the telescope up to 118 different types of bacteria have been detected.

Washing the kitchen sponge is not always the solution to eliminate germs. The OCU advises against putting the scourer in the washing machine or in the microwave, as this remedy does not kill all microbes and can be counterproductive.

This is stated by a study published in Scientific Reports, which reveals that disinfecting a kitchen sponge in the microwave, in the washing machine or by any other method it only kills some bacteria, leaving the potentially more pathogenic ones alive.

So what can we do? We tell you how to clean the kitchen sponge properly:

Wash it after use. After each use, apply a dishwasher and rinse the sponge with plenty of water, until it stops foaming. Then, put it on a rack or in a place that allows it to dry completely, since if it is permanently damp, bacteria will grow easily. Disinfect with water and bleach. At least once a week, soak your scourer in a mixture of water with 10% bleach. Leave it for a few minutes and then take it out and rinse it with plenty of water. According to the OCU and other studies, this is the most effective method of maintaining good hygiene.

On the internet you will find other tricks to disinfect and clean the kitchen sponge, including putting it in the microwave, in the dishwasher or in the washing machine. While these solutions can be effective in killing most bacteria, as we said before the most pathogenic ones can survive, so it is better not to risk it.

For this reason, it is best to take extreme hygiene with your scourer and change it very frequently, every two weeks at most.