How to clean the kitchen plate: tricks to remove dirt and grease easily | Life

Is your kitchen plate very dirty and you don’t know what to do? Take note of these tips to remove dirt and grease easily and with little effort.

Little by little, a healthy lifestyle is being imposed and more and more people are taking care of their diet. Cooking without fat has become a priority for many people and this has led to the popularity of appliances such as the oil-free fryer or the grill plate.

Since users do not have experience with these devices, many of them do not know much of the details of their maintenance and cleaning, which can lead to problems.

And is that Failure to maintain proper maintenance and proper cleaning can be fatal to household appliances, shortening their useful life or even rendering them unusable.

If you’re wondering how to clean your griddle to remove dirt and grease with little effort, you’ve come to the right place. In this article we explain some tricks to leave your iron flawless in a simple way and without dying in the attempt:

Apply ice while it’s hot. In commercial kitchens, bars and restaurants, the most common method of cleaning your iron is to apply ice while it is hot and scrape off the dirt with a special iron scraper. The temperature contrast facilitates the removal of residual dirt. Commercial degreaser. To remove the traces of grease you can use a commercial degreaser (you can find special degreasers for kitchen plates on Amazon). Follow the manufacturer’s instructions and, if your iron is non-stick, do not scrub with any scouring pad, brush or any other cleaning utensil that could scratch the surface.

Can you resist the grease of the extraction campaign? If the answer is yes, take note of these tips to clean it with little effort.

White vinegar, dish soap, and warm water. Put warm water in a bowl, add a little dish soap and a cup of white vinegar. Apply the mixture on the iron and rub with a soft sponge if the surface is non-stick. Then remove it with a cloth or kitchen paper and you will see that the fat has disappeared. Lemon juice. Another trick to clean the cooktop is to apply lemon juice. It is a powerful anti-grease and is very easy to use: you just have to squeeze a couple of lemons, filter the pulp and apply the juice on the iron.