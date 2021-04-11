How to clean the house of someone who died from coronavirus?

How to sanitize the house of someone who died of covid-19? 4:49

(CNN Spanish) – Dr. Elmer Huerta answers the questions of our audience about the coronavirus, among them, doubts about vaccines, about cleaning surfaces and homes, about the use of masks and the ways of contagion.

Hello, I am Dr. Elmer Huerta and this is your daily dose of information about the new coronavirus. Information that we hope will be useful to take care of your health and that of your family.

Today we will answer some questions that we have been asked on our Twitter account @DrHuerta.

Questions about the spread of coronavirus

Good evening. In open spaces or outdoors, can we also get infected? Thank you – Alicia (@ a2d3g4c1) April 7, 2021

Hi Alicia. Yes it is possible, but the probability is much lower than if you were in a closed space without ventilation.

For that to happen, you would have to be less than half a meter from the infected person, for more than 15 minutes of time and neither of you have a mask on.

@drhuerta Good afternoon, excuse me. How long does Covid-19 last on a surface? What material takes the longest? Does the sun influence the lifetime of the virus? – Ivanna (@ Ivanna14293190) April 8, 2021

As we saw in the April 6 episode, the United States CDC says that 99% of the infectious particles of SARS-CoV-2 disappear in 3 days from non-porous surfaces such as stainless steel, plastic and glass, which are found in typical interior environments of houses and offices.

However, the CDC adds, various studies have revealed that the risk of infection by the new coronavirus through contaminated surfaces is low, and can be quantified at less than 1 in 10,000, which in simple words means that a contact with a contaminated surface you have less than a 1 in 10,000 chance of causing an infection.

Alejandra asks: I got sick first and my partner and I isolate ourselves to avoid infecting others. He started with symptoms five days later. Can I get reinfected if we continue to quarantine together?

Hello Alejandra, I am very sorry. I don’t think you should be afraid of getting reinfected. It is very likely that both of you have caught the same virus. In the future however, both could recontact if they don’t take care of each other.

@drhuerta Dr. Good morning, I would like to know if a person can be infected by inhaling the cigarette smoke that another person eliminates? – Fredy Arge Bautista (@arge_fredy) April 8, 2021

Good question, Fredy. If you are near someone who is smoking, you can get it, but not from the smoke itself, but from the respiratory aerosols that the person expels when talking or shouting.

Questions about vaccines

@drhuerta @CNNEE hello dr

Greetings from Indianapolis, IN

One question, I received the covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer on Saturday April 3, 2021 at 6.56pm

It’s been 5 days until today April 8 and I have a lot of side effects

Headache

Body pain

Crying eyes – Mauricio Angeles (@ angeles0974) April 8, 2021

Hello Mauricio. It is possible that they are side effects, although that is rare.

It is not going to be that you are developing covid-19 because you were vaccinated while already infected, or that you have another health problem, so I suggest you see your doctor.

@drhuerta Dear doctor, I saw a note from you on CNN from the beginning of the year, but almost 3 months later I wanted to ask you about the effectiveness and safety of the Sinopharm vaccine in older adults. That was the one they applied to my 75-year-old grandmother. Thank you very much and I await your response. – Martin Fernandez (@ MartinF79438166) April 8, 2021

Hello Martin. Sinopharm has not yet released the data from its phase 3 studies, so we do not have details of the age of its volunteers.

However, in the phase 1 and phase 2 study published in October 2020, they say that both volunteers aged 18 to 59, as well as those over 60, produced neutralizing antibodies in 100% of cases after receiving the vaccine.

@drhuerta people who receive hemodialysis treatment can receive the covid vaccine, how effective is it for them? Thank you for your response. – Ricardo Horna (@ HornaC21) April 8, 2021

Hi Ricardo. Yes of course.

People with chronic kidney disease who are on hemodialysis are at very high risk of complications if they get COVID-19, so they must protect themselves with the vaccine.

@drhuerta a family member already has the full dose of vaccines, the rest of the family not one. He says that it is zero contagious so he can now lead a normal life and continue living with us (who are still in isolation) safely. It’s true? – Ivette Dosagui (@scaryrustle) April 8, 2021

Hi Ivette. I seem to perceive in your question that a vaccinated person can spread the disease.

That is not true, no vaccine is capable of causing a person to develop covid-19, so they can lead their normal family life.

@drhuerta is sinopharm approved in the United States? Is it valid or if I move would I have to get another vaccine? – Damaga (@dsoulbb) April 5, 2021

Good question, Damaga. No, the Sinopharm vaccine is not approved in the United States because the Chinese laboratory has not requested such authorization.

Remember that the FDA only authorizes drugs or vaccines when asked to do so.

@drhuerta good morning. I have a skin allergy. Will I be able to get vaccinated? – salvatore borgia (@borgiasalva) April 4, 2021

Hi, Salvatore. Yes of course.

According to the CDC, the only people who should not consider getting vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are those who have had severe allergic reactions after an intramuscular injection.

@drhuerta When performing an antibody test, a person tests positive for both IgG and IgM, after 90 days of having suffered Covid-19, does he still have the virus? Is it still contagious? False positive for IgM? Can you vaccinate ?. Thanks. – Jho Rodríguez (@Jhorodriguez) April 3, 2021

Hi, Jho. Three months after having the disease, a person may still have antibodies.

It is no longer contagious and it can be vaccinated.

Good afternoon I wanted to know when a person was vaccinated against tetanus and your reaction can be vaccinated? Thank you – July Kassidi (@ julylia21) April 3, 2021

Hi July. Yes of course. Although I recommend that this person consult with their GP to make a more personalized decision.

Other questions about covid-19

@drhuerta Dr. Huerta, if I use a KN95 mask, can I add a fabric mask on top to be more sure? – sandro carranza (@ sandrocarranza1) April 8, 2021

Hi Sandro. The KN95 mask is of high filtration efficiency and does not need any other mask to increase its protection.

The one that needs a cloth on top is the surgical mask.

Good night Do animals also get sick from coronavirus? Thank you – Alicia (@ a2d3g4c1) April 7, 2021

Excellent question, Alice, according to the CDC, the virus can be transmitted from people to animals, especially after close contact with sick people, with some cats and dogs being documented to have been infected with SARS CoV2.

Infected pets can become ill or have no symptoms, and of the pets that did become ill, the majority had mild illness and made a full recovery.

Serious illness in pets appears to be extremely rare.

@drhuerta on April 3, I completed 2 months of initiating symptoms due to Covid, my recovery was going very well but when I stopped taking the aspirin protect that they indicated for 2 months, I began to feel very strange things in my head. Confusion, pressure, tingling. Is there a risk of relapse in sequelae? – Ana Alvarez (@AnaAlvarezCor) April 7, 2021

Hi Ana, your symptoms can actually have multiple causes.

I believe that only your doctor, after asking many questions and examining you well, will be able to have an answer for you.

@drhuerta good afternoon, in 1 house, its 2 inhabitants were covid-19, Mrs. Died and Mr. They took him to another house .. when can you enter to clean said house? – Veidy Silva🇻🇪❤️🙏 (@ silvaveidy20142) April 7, 2021

Hello Veidy, it is very important to open the windows so that the room where the person died is ventilated for a long time. Bedding should be washed as usual and surfaces should be cleaned with a disinfectant.

Remember that according to the CDC, 99% of the infectious particles of SARS-CoV-2 disappear in 3 days from non-porous surfaces such as stainless steel, plastic and glass, which are found in typical indoor environments of houses.

@drhuerta

Dear: my daughter ended her quarantine due to covid yesterday, she lives with her husband and two little children, what precautions should I have from today? – regina vega (@petizaregina) April 7, 2021

Hi Regina, I think your daughter should restart her normal life routine with her family.

Obviously, everyone – including your daughter – should continue to take care of themselves. She could get reinfected if she is neglected.

@drhuerta is it possible that parosmia appears two months after recovering smell due to covid? – Jamila Saavedra (@ S2_Jami) April 4, 2021

Hi, Jamila. Parosmia, the disorder in which the odors of certain things or, in some cases, all kinds of things, are distorted and smell different from what they really are, is an early sign of the disease, but it is possible that can occur at any time during the course of the disease.

