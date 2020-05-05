If you need to purchase a product or service on credit, and even a monetary loan, the grantors will surely review your behavior within the Credit bureau, in order to know if you are reliable or not.

Read: How to block my Credit Bureau?

Responsible planning can help you both meet your financial goals and get credit and / or pay the commitments made when you start a family. pic.twitter.com/Lxfsr5jrww – Credit Bureau (@BurodeCreditoMX)

May 4, 2020

A bad credit history will limit you. That is why you must take care that your profile within the Credit Bureau is positive, since just as the bad is registered, it also happens with how good you are in managing your debts. Remember that debts take a long time to be eliminated.

Read: Special Credit Report What is it and how does it affect you?

How long does it take for a debt to be cleared from the Credit Bureau?

According to the Law to Regulate Credit Information Societies, some debts disappear after a while, others simply never disappear, as we show you below:

Debts less than or equal to 25 UDIS ($ 167 pesos) in a year.

Debts greater than 25 UDIS up to 500 UDIS ($ 3,225 pesos) in two years.

Debts greater than 500 UDIS and up to 1000 UDIS ($ 6,460 pesos) in four years.

Debts greater than 400 thousand UDIS2 ($ 2 million 584 thousand pesos) are not eliminated.

How to clean my Credit Bureau?

Cleaning your history depends on whether time passes and debts are erased (as we saw earlier) or better, that you take responsibility. Includes the following:

Check your Credit Bureau.

Identify how many debts appear.

Verify that all debts are correct.

Report any debt that is not yours.

Approach the bank or whoever lent you to reach an agreement.

Once you make the payment commitment, it will be fulfilled without fail.

The Condusef indicates that there is no way to “clean” your Credit Bureau that is not paying your debts or letting years go by. So if they offer it to you, it is most likely only a fraud. Do not fall!

How to recognize these fraudulent people or companies?

They are advertised in newspapers and social networks.

They ask you to contact them informally, either by whatsapp or inbox.

They offer to erase your debt from the Credit Bureau and for this they ask you to deposit a certain amount (usually 10% of your total debt) to an account number in the name of an individual.

They pretend to be the official website of the Credit Bureau.

Your history in the Credit Bureau can be your best letter of recommendation, as long as you have been complied with paying the companies that gave you financing in a timely manner. Do not close the doors.

.