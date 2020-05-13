How to clean blood stains from the mattress. | Pexels

Every month thousands of women go through the menstrual period. Although, over the years we learn to carry it in the most comfortable way possible for each one, accidents happen when we least expect it. That is why today we want to talk to you about how to clean blood stains from the mattress.

Good news. The mattress blood stains They can disappear even when they are not recent, because many times the pain and inexperience lead us to hide them with bedding, but calm, it can be cleaned and it is easier than you think.

In addition, it is economical and the best thing is that these home remedies They will also help you with blood stains in your clothes, whether inside or outside.

The menstrual period It is something natural, we do not have to see him with pain or as taboo, he is simply part of us and will accompany us for many years, so knowing him we can live without worries. Nothing terrifies us more than getting up, feeling the slump and thinking that we could stain ourselves, but what about the bed?

How to remove blood stains from the mattress with ease

Sleeping is comforting, particularly when we are menstruating and our head hurts, hormones make a revolution, we become sensitive, hungry, annoyed and of course these types of spots can unleash anger and frustration.

Well, the only thing you will need to clean the blood stains from your mattress It is cold water, clean cloths and some of the following ingredients:

Peroxide

Simply add hydrogen peroxide to the Bloodstain and carve with a dry cloth. You will notice that the stain loses color until it disappears, let it dry completely before placing your bedding.

Aspirin

In a glass of cold water, place the powder of an aspirin and stir well. Now pour the liquid over the blood stain on your mattress and leave to act for thirty minutes. Now, with a soft-bristled brush, for example an old toothbrush that you no longer use, rub and remove excess water with a dry cloth.

Cornstarch

Yes, cornstarch is a very powerful substance against this type of stains. So prepare some of the classic atole, place on the Bloodstain and let it dry, a kind of scab will appear. Remove the residue with a damp cloth and with a dry one the excess liquid.

Toothpaste

Do you remember that we told you that toothpaste was excellent for home clean? The blood stains They will disappear if you do the following: Put some paste on the stain and rub with a clean damp cloth. As the stain comes out, wipe with a towel or dry cloth and allow to dry before placing the bedding.

