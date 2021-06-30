How to clean an Italian coffee maker: tricks to make it like new with little effort | Life

Not sure what is the best way to clean your Italian coffee maker? Then take note of these tricks to get it gleaming with little effort.

In the current market we can find many types of coffee maker and countless models of each of them. Although there are coffee makers that incorporate the latest technological advances, there are still many people who prefer traditional formats and the Italian or moka coffee maker is one of the most widespread.

The Italian coffee maker is the one of a lifetime: to use it, you only need water, coffee and the heat of the fire or the ceramic hob, and in a few minutes the coffee is ready to serve. In addition, it could not be cheaper: you can buy one on Amazon for just over 8 euros.

Buying an espresso machine is not an easy task, so we explain the differences, and advice to choose the one that best suits your needs.

The only difficulty that the moka pot can present is cleaning it. The oils and sugars from the coffee settle in the coffee maker, oxidize and burn, and if not cleaned properly it will ruin the taste of the freshly brewed coffee.

If you need a little help, take note of these tricks to clean the Italian coffee maker and leave it as new with little effort:

Clean the coffee maker before using it. If your coffee maker is new you have to clean it before using it. Wash all the pieces in hot water and then prepare two or three coffee cycles before the one you are going to drink. Wash the coffee maker after each use. Remove all parts from your coffee maker and wash them thoroughly with hot water and dish soap after each use. In this way, you will avoid the accumulation of coffee residues and dirt that will ruin the flavor of your freshly brewed coffee.

Since the 15th century we have consumed roasted and ground coffee. If you want to remain faithful to tradition, nothing better than preparing it yourself at home. Drip coffee machines or modern capsule coffee machines, which one do you prefer?

Descaling the coffee maker. If you use very hard water, it is advisable to descale your coffee maker from time to time to prevent the filter from clogging. For this you can use white cleaning vinegar that, in addition to cleaning, disinfecting and eliminating odors, will also get rid of mineral deposits. Mix two parts of water and one of vinegar and put the coffee maker on the fire to carry out the descaling. Thoroughly clean the coffee maker. In addition to washing the coffee maker after each use, you can also do a more thorough cleaning periodically. You can carry out this task by mixing one part of baking soda with two parts of water and rubbing this liquid all over the parts of the coffee maker. This will remove the oils and sugars from the coffee, as well as other dirt that may have stuck.