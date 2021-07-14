How To Clean A Nespresso Capsule Maker Properly With Little Effort | Life

Do you want to enjoy a delicious coffee every day? Then take note of how to clean a Nespresso capsule coffee maker to remove unpleasant tastes or odors from the machine.

With the use and passage of time, all coffee machines accumulate remains of coffee particles and oils, as well as dirt from the humidity of the water or the environment. For this reason, if you want to enjoy a coffee with the same flavor as the first day, it is important to keep the coffee maker clean.

On previous occasions we have already told you some tricks to clean and clean germs from your machine and we have also given you tips to clean an Italian coffee maker with little effort, but this time we are going to explain how to clean a Nespresso capsule coffee machine properly.

On the internet we can find countless homemade tricks to clean a capsule coffee maker, but Since it is an appliance with a high price, in this case it is best to follow the indications of the brand.

The first step that Nespresso recommends taking is clean the inside of the machine, that is, descale the coffee machine. This task allows you to remove the lime and impurities that accumulate inside the machine, which makes it possible for the coffee to have the same quality and flavor as the first day.

How often you need to descale your appliance varies depending on the hardness of the water you use to make coffee. If you use tap water, the water is harder (that is, it has more lime) the closer you live to the coast.

Nespresso explains that an average machine requires a descaling of 300 to 1,000 cups depending on the hardness of the water. If you don’t know the hardness of the water you use, descale every 550 cups or so.

But, How to descale a Nespresso coffee machine? Although there are home remedies to do this, such as using white vinegar, baking soda or lemon juice, the manufacturer indicates that these traditional tricks can damage the machine. Instead Use an official descaling kit from the brand of your coffee maker or other compatible commercial product.

Once you have the descaling product, follow these steps:

Check that there are no capsules in the compartment or in the tank of the coffee maker. Place a container to collect the water that the machine is going to expel. Fill the water tank three-quarters full and add the descaling product. Start the descaling cycle. You can see how to do it in the manual of your coffee maker, although it is usually activated by pressing the two buttons that indicate the size of the cup for 3 seconds. Then, press the long coffee button, wait for the cycle to finish and pour the liquid that has spilled into the tank again. Repeat the operation until the machine stops, which will mean that there is no more lime residue. Empty the reservoir and clean it. Press the long coffee button again to remove any debris that may have remained in the circuits. When you finish, press both buttons again to return to normal mode.

You only have to descale your coffee maker when necessary, but there are other parts of the machine that you need to clean more frequently. It is the case of used capsule deposit, that you have to wash it with soap and warm water every time you empty it. Also the drip tray, It has to be cleaned at least once a week with warm soapy water.

The water tankApart from cleaning it during descaling, it is also advisable to rinse it from time to time.

If your coffee maker has a milk frother, it is best to clean it after each use to keep it in top condition. You can clean it more thoroughly by submerging it in boiling water.