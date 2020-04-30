Promoting healthy coexistence, entertainment and incidentally sowing concern for gastronomy, can be some advantages of inviting children to cook during these days when it is necessary to stay at home.

Mexican chef Karla Castro lists countless benefits of interacting with kids in the kitchen, starting by sharpening the senses of smell, touch and taste, and continuing with sensory experiences that will be remembered in adulthood.

“Including children in the kitchen is synonymous with forging good habits from an early age, such as good communication, order and discipline that are essential to bring each step of the recipe to fruition; they are also taught patience as the preparations require due time and process.

“When you allow them to enter the kitchen, you not only share recipes, but you create experiences that will be pleasant to remember. By being in front of the kitchen, all the senses develop and especially the sense of smell, one of the senses most closely linked to memories ”, argues the cook.

Supporting this last argument, the journalist and sommelier Bianca Bosker in her book El Vin ”, describes the important role that the nose and tongue play in developing sensitive memory.

“In 2005, in Italy, a group of scientists published the result of a study that they carried out in collaboration with the neurologist and professor Richard Frackowiak. Brain reactions to identify flavors and aromas of the liquids they tested (among red, white, sweet and sugary solutions) were shown to be associated with emotional processes, ”reads the title.

Finally, Juan José Tamayo, founder of the International Gastronomic College, declares that promoting the steps of infants towards a gastronomic direction can result in an undertaking tomorrow.

“At the School we have summer courses for children from six years of age who are encouraged to cook, and we have seen how at least four have discovered their passion for cooking there, as they later enroll in a bachelor’s degree and become chefs professionals ”, deepens the director of the institution who just adjusted 20 years.

Speaking of ages, Tamayo recommends that it is from six years of age when children can actively enter the kitchen, from 13 to handle knives, and until 16 work with fire, always under the instruction of a adult.

“It is necessary to make them aware of the risks involved in being in the kitchen so that they are aware, but not create fear. You have to start by generating an interest in food and motivating their creativity, devising their own recipes; I suggest that they start with the invention of salads, for example, since they are foods that do not need to go through the fire and give them the nutrients that are so much needed at the moment, “he concludes.

Welcome to the kitchen

If you are ready to start, here are some tips:

In the same way that kids are familiar with the rounded edges of the video game controller, you can provide them with tools with no sharp ends to help them take on this new adventure. When it comes to chopping food with sharp knives and handling food with fire, they will be exclusive tasks for the older ones. Opt for plastic, metal or other materials that do not break. Arrange objects in such a way that it is not easy to spill them, and get the containers with lids.

Berries hot cake

20 minutes | 4 Servings | Level: Simple

1 cup of flour

1 spoon of sugar

12 grams of baking powder

1 spoonful of cocoa

1 pinch of salt

3 eggs

1/2 stick of melted butter

1/2 tablespoon of vanilla essence

1 1/2 cups of milk.

preparation:

Mix flour, sugar, baking powder, cocoa, and salt in a bowl.

Stir in separate bowl, eggs, butter and vanilla.

Combine both mixtures and add the milk little by little until a smooth and smooth mixture remains.

Pour a tablespoon of the mixture into a hot skillet.

Add a handful of berries and flip.

Serve on a plate with more berries on top.