How to choose the right one and not repeat the same mistakes

How to choose the right one? It is a very frequent question that we all ask ourselves when we are single And we don’t want to end up in a relationship or a failed marriage. As we grow in theory, we make better couple choices because we discover what we want or not want in a relationship.

The first problem of a bad relationship is the selection of a partner. According to several therapists and experts in couple relationships, there are 3 problems that must be dealt with at the root when choosing and formalizing a couple; selecting a partner as such, not discussing certain issues with your partner and don’t stop when that person tries to manipulate you to stay.

How to choose the right one and not repeat the same mistakes

Change your priorities when choosing a partner

One of the main problems of not knowing how to choose a partner is in what we are looking for. When looking for a loving partner, most people look at physical aspects and not personality. However, several experts have verified that Successful marriages are those where your partner has better personality qualities.

Despite the fact that many people end up marrying people who do not meet their physical requirements, the key is in everything that is not tangible; such as personality, temperament, values ​​and education.

Objectively judge your partner

The second most common mistake when choosing a partner is just seeing the positive aspects of that person, denying the truth. Being in love, it is very easy to see all the good things in a person and to be blind to certain behaviors that can overshadow those attributes.

How to choose the right one and not repeat the same mistakes.

The experts propose the following example, if your partner is a loving person, because he is always attentive to you, helps people when he can, your parents like him very well. However, once I yelled at you because I was with a client and that left you shocked for a couple of weeks. It doesn’t mean I’m a bad person, but that behavior you deny can be a recurring thing in a marriage. Is that what you want?

Sometimes we no longer have these first two problems when choosing a partner. However, manipulation and letting ourselves be manipulated by the couple is a selection problem. If you already realized that the person with whom you have a relationship is not exactly what you want, but somehow that person always finds a way to not leave you or says comments to make you feel guilty, saying that what he did was a mistake… you are probably in a situation of manipulation.

