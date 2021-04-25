How to choose the right asthma inhaler

The variety of asthma inhalers on the market leads us to consider many factors to choose the most suitable for us. One of the ways to decide is take into account the relationship between the medication to be administered and the characteristics of the inhaler.

As the Mayo Clinic indicates, we should not ignore the doctor’s guidance when choosing the most suitable asthma inhaler for us. Integrating it into the process will be more beneficial to us than leaving it out.

Metered dose inhalers

These inhalers consist of a pressurized canister that contains the medicine that fits into a ball-shaped plastic mouthpiece. In most models, the medicine is released by pushing the canister into the ball..

Certain types of inhalers release the medication automatically when you inhale, while others include a built-in dose counter that tells you how many doses are left.

Newer versions use wireless technology to help you count doses from a follow-up that is carried out with an application downloaded to the phone.

The use of a valved spacer or holding chamber on the inhaler makes it easier to inhale the full dose in children and older adults because the spacer allows for slower inhalations, increasing the amount of medicine in the lungs.

Dry powder inhalers

These inhalers do not use a chemical propellant to push the medicine out of the inhaler. Instead, the medicine is released into inhalers by taking a deep, rapid breath.

There are multi-dose devices that can hold up to 200 doses, and there are also single-dose devices, which are filled with a capsule before the start of treatment.

Mild mist inhalers

These are devices that do not have a propellant and are slightly larger than regular metered dose inhalers.

These inhalers release a low velocity aerosol mist that can be inhaled slowly for longer than conventional and dry powder inhalers.

Mild mist inhalers can be used in conjunction with valved holding chambers or with a children’s face mask.

The easy use of the nebulizer makes it the ideal equipment to use for babies, young children and the elderly. Photo: Shutterstock

Nebulizer

The nebulizer is an alternative for people who for some reason or another cannot use an inhaler. This device turns asthma medications into a fine mist that is breathed in through a mouthpiece or mask worn over the nose or mouth.

This is an accessible option for the elderly, young children, the very sick, infants, and people who need large doses of medication.

Proper training by a doctor is essential to use inhalers properly and at the best precise moment. Only then can we get the most out of them and overcome asthma more easily.

You may also like:

What are the symptoms of childhood asthma?

What foods should people with asthma eat?