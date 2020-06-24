Choosing a CRM can be a complicated process for companies, especially if it is the first time they will do it, however, it has become an increasingly important action, as SuperOffice highlights, only in 2018 the general use of these platforms it went from 54 to 74 percent in business. As you can imagine, there are many potential tools with diverse characteristics that make them attractive. However, companies must choose those that fit the company’s workflows and processes. A CRM serves as a hub for sales, marketing business data, and triggering business growth.

According to information referred by the expert Victor Iryniuk from NetHunt, the following are the aspects that must be considered when selecting a suitable CRM for a company.

It identifies the teams that will be the ones that will use the CRM system and recognizes the individual problems that are sought to be solved with its implementation. It is necessary to know what operational processes need to be implemented or fine-tuned.

Evaluate the integration capabilities of CRM with other business software you are already using. According to the source, when you get used to a CRM, you seek to integrate it with other tools to gain competitive advantages, for example, you can link the CRM to a telephone system or to social media profiles to capture more leads, therefore , you need to ensure that you choose the system that has this particular type of capabilities.

Opt for a CRM with extended functionality for emailing, such as mass emails, sequences, email templates or a trackinvg for openings and clicks. Understanding the importance of this is quite simple as there is a lot of sense that email marketing campaigns are backed by customer data. In addition, it will be possible to save resources that could be being spent if you hire separate email marketing tools instead of having everything in one place.

Find an option that works with the cloud and mobile devices. As highlighted by the source, customer data must be accessible from anywhere, especially if the sales team makes sales in the field and they are frequently out of the office. Aspects such as email correspondence, order history, and in-flow activity should always be on hand for every seller. If your CRM is based on the bird and is mobile-friendly, you can continue operating from anywhere in the world.

Finally, it is recommended to pay extra attention to user reviews. This allows you to find possible bugs or details that are being overlooked when testing with a CRM. Reviews or feedback can even come from the collaborators themselves when using CRM during their trial period, yes, if this option exists before acquiring it, it is highly recommended to take advantage of it before making a decision.

