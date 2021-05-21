How to choose the best memory card you need for your data

Memory cards. Photo: Getty Images.

“Insufficient storage space.” That lapidary phrase is the one that many users fear to encounter when using their devices. Be it a camera, a cell phone or a game console, storage space is an urgent need in the lives of many users, so having memory cards has become indispensable. But which one to choose?

A card for each type of use

Considering the large number of types of memory cards that exist on the market, you may think that they are all identical and that they serve exactly the same thing, but why is one card more expensive than another if they have the same capacity? Everything will depend on the type of use you give it, since the detail that will determine that one model is worth more than another will be the writing and reading speed it offers.

It is not the same to use a card in a compact camera to photograph your vacations, than in a high-end cell phone that records in 4K resolution. The larger the files that are handled, the faster you will be interested in the card, so you will have to take into account details such as the kind of the card, a cataloging indicated in even numbers from 2 to 10, finding the most advanced model as the UHS Speed ​​Class 3 (U3).

Below we offer you a list of what we consider to be some of the most interesting options on the market taking into account their benefits and prices.

Find the best card for your needs

128GB ADATA Micro SDXC

Adata. Photo: amazon.com.mx

This 128GB card offers a great price with a Class 10 category to cover your basic needs when it comes to taking photos, listening to music and storing documents. You can use it perfectly on your cell phone and in all kinds of devices, and its main attraction is the excellent price it offers.

128GB SanDisk Extreme UHS-I

Read more

Memory cards

An excellent performance memory card that will work perfectly in video cameras, as it offers class U3 and class V30, especially for video recording. It has a 23% discount, so it is an excellent time to buy it.

Buy it for $ 506.92 pesos in Amazon.com

128GB SanDisk SDSQXAO

SanDisk memory cards. Photo: amazon.com.mx

This peculiar card is a U3 class model that arrives decorated with motifs inspired by Super Mario, making it an ideal card to use as a storage space on the Nintendo Switch.

Here you can download all the games from the Nintendo eShop without problems. It is also available in a 256 GB version.

128GB SanDisk Extreme SD

Memory cards

You are not always going to need microSD cards. Some devices make use of SD cards, which are slightly larger, and although microSD cards can be converted to SD through adapters, they are generally highly recommended for use in devices that require performance.

This 128GB model is Class U3 and has a great price.

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices for you. We can receive a part of the purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

You may also like:

VIDEO | These electronics are cakes