how to choose it and main differences

The presence of a compact frame, a truly robust processor that is now even more so with the arrival of the M1 from Apple to their iPad, the possibility of adding a wonderful keyboard cover (thanks to the Magic Keyboard) or the compatibility with the Apple Pencil make, possibly, many users end up opting for this possibility, instead of continuing to choose the version Macbook Pro. But let’s go in parts.

Design and appearance

It is clear that, as far as design is concerned, it is a bit difficult to find similarities between a Macbook Pro and an iPad Pro. And it is that, as is more than evident, both have really different designs, each one, yes, with its own considerations, characteristics, advantages (and disadvantages).