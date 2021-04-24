How to choose a sunscreen if I have oily skin

Everyone has a different skin, so it is necessary to know how to choose the right protector for your skin type, especially if it is oily. It’s hard to find a sunscreen for oily skin as it must contain components that do not irritate or that cause other problems.

Protect the skin to avoid cancer

If you like to go to the beach or work outdoors, then you should wear sunscreen. The sun’s rays cause skin cancer; It also causes other damage, such as blemishes and premature aging of your skin.

It is important to use sunscreen suitable for your skin even when you are at home or when the days are cloudy. If you are one of the people who thinks it is not important to use sunscreen in winter, then you are possibly exposing your skin to more damage.

Even at home or on cloudy days, we must apply sunscreen to prevent UV rays from damaging our skin

The fact that the sun is not visible or the intensity of sunlight is not greater Due to the clouds, it does not mean that UV rays, which are the ones that cause skin problems, affect it significantly.

Now, as we said, not all skin is the same, and not all sunscreens work or are suitable for all skin types. If your skin is oily, you may have had a hard time finding the right protector. Here we show you some recommendations.

Guidelines for choosing sunscreen

You should not choose the first cream you see. In the first place, you must look for the best, and secondly, you must make sure that what you buy is what suitable for your skin type.

That is why it is important to review the components that the product you are buying contains. In fact, traditional sunscreens contain formulas that can be very heavy on oily skin.

In other words, these types of products could cause clogged skin pores, causing breakouts or other skin related problems. So you should avoid them.

Avoid products that contain oil. You must be careful with those that have organic filters, since their base is carbon and this could also cause counterproductive reactions in your skin.

Choose those whose water or gel base. Also look for those that have sebum-regulating or mattifying. Also, make sure it is a product hypoallergenic to avoid dryness or any allergic reaction.

Be careful with overexposure to the sun

Sunscreen helps prevent your skin from getting burned and seriously injured. It also helps prevent skin cancer. That is why it is important that, even if you use sunscreen, you regulate the time you spend in the sun, especially if your skin is delicate.

On the other hand, you probably need apply sunscreen several times a day, since its effect lasts approximately 2 hours. Finally, if you have doubts about which component is suitable for your skin, consult a dermatologist for better advice.

You may also like:

Does sunscreen expire?

The correct way to use sunscreen spray