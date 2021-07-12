How to choose a melon and make it good. Write down the tricks!

To start, choose the melon of those who are on top of the heap. According to the OCU (Organization of Consumers and Users), “the specimens that are at the top of the greengrocer suffer less blows and are usually in better condition.”

When touching the melon, it should be Lasted. If it is soft, it is most likely to be soggy. Melons El Abuelo recommends tapping it on the side. If it vibrates inside, the fruit will be ready.

To know if it is ripe or not, the OCU advises tighten its ends. If it is perfect to eat, “the base will give slightly and the other end (the peduncle) will bulge a little”.

In the case of Piel de Sapo melons, when choosing a good specimen, you can look at the stripes on the skin. For it to be good, according to Melones El Abuelo, they should measure between 1 and 3 millimeters. Visually you can also check that it has no defects, yes, without obsessing over it. The fact that the melon has a light spot indicates where it rested on the ground while it was on the plant. “If that area has a greenish color, it means that the piece is not as ripe as it should be and, for example, in the case of Piel de Sapo melons we will choose pieces where that area should be more yellow”, they recommend from Frutas Olivar. Regarding the color, if it is very intense green, it is not yet to eat. Nor if the surface shines.

Another sign that the melon is ready for consumption is that when shaken it sounds compact. This means that their meat is brown, as it should be. If a melon is very big but not heavy, bad business, and it is more than likely that it is too ripe, not recommended for consumption. On the contrary, if we take a small melon, but it weighs a lot, it is most likely that it has a lot of pulp. It will be necessary to shake it to know if it has more water than necessary.

To know how ripe it is, experts recommend smelling the melon pendulum (the part where the flower was before it became a fruit or the end opposite the stem). The aroma that we will perceive must be sweet, but not strong, as the latter will indicate that it is very mature.

And to finish one last tip: it is preferable to buy the whole melon, not cut into halves. Buying melon or watermelon already cut can pose risks of food poisoning, especially if these are not kept in a refrigerator in the establishment that sells them. Avoid cut fruit that is exposed to room temperature.