How to choose a different browser for each task in Windows 10 | Technology

Choosing a different browser for each task can be much easier than it seems with this simple application that we find available for Windows 10.

Each browser is different, they offer us different functions, security settings and advantages over the rest in certain tasks. Some users prefer to use Google Chrome to watch videos and Opera or Microsoft Edge for other occasions, but switching from one to the other is not easy.

From Windows 10 we have a browser set as the default, which will impose that it always open in front of the rest that we have installed. Instead of changing the default application list every time we want to change the browser, we can use tools such as Browser Selector.

Available in the Microsoft Store, this app allows you to choose the appropriate browser at any time when we click on a link within any document on the computer. If you usually consult many word, excel or pdf files with links, with this tool you can diversify browsers faster. We explain how to install it and start using it.

The first step you must take is to enter the Microsoft Store and install Browser Selector, it is a free and easy-to-use application that will not give you many problems. Once opened, the next step is to configure it as the default application. Click on “Make Default“.

You can also go to Default applications in Windows 10 Settings. Type Wind. + I, go into Applications and then in Default apps. There you will see which app is assigned by default to the browser, click to change it to Browser Selector.

Then you can go back to this tool and add the different browsers you want to work with. Click on Add, after in Installed Browser and go through this process until the entire list is filled with the browsers that interest you.

Now that we have everything ready, we can start using the tool without problem. You can close all those windows that have been opening and return to your documents on the computer. When you find a new link, click on it.

If everything has been configured correctly, when you click with the main button on the mouse over the link, a small window should appear that indicates the different browsers you have chosen, choose one and the link will open in that program. That easy.

Of course, if you change your mind or get tired of this tool, you can uninstall it without problems and change the default application settings again to make a browser stand out above the rest.