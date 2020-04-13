         How to check which apps have access to the camera and microphone of our iPhone or iPad

The apps on our iPhone or iPad request permissions to function. Some request access to photos, others request permission to our health data, others request access to the camera and / or microphone. Keep in mind which apps have access to the information on our devices is of great importance.

How to check which apps have access to the microphone

The microphone of our iPhone or iPad allows apps to record audio for different purposes. It is evident that a video call app needs access to the microphone to perform its function, however, it is much less clear that a meteorology app also requests access. As in most security-related issues, common sense is the best ally when determining which apps we want to have access to our microphone and which apps do not. To review these accesses the steps are as follows:

We open the Settings app on our iPhone or iPad.

We enter Privacy.

We play on Microphone.

We activate or deactivate the apps that we consider.

Let’s keep in mind that only apps that have requested permission, whether we have granted it or not, will appear in this list. Apps that, for example, we have just installed and have not yet opened will only appear in the list when they are opened and after showing us the access dialog box.

How to check which apps have access to the camera

As with the microphone, a photography app will obviously require this access. However, banking apps or those of a supermarket, as much as we offer to scan a product’s barcode to know their price, they raise doubts about this need. The steps to review the list of apps with access are very similar to the previous ones.

We open the Settings app on our iPhone or iPad.

We enter Privacy.

We play on camera.

We activate or deactivate the apps that we consider.

Again only apps that have already requested permission will appear sometime.

It should be borne in mind that, once we give the access permission, the app can access both the microphone and our camera without showing any indication of this access. What we can be sure of is that the app you will not have access to the camera or the microphone if it is not open. If you access this function while the app is in the background, the system clearly indicates them to us in the top bar of your iPhone or iPad.

Without a doubt, being able to keep in mind which apps have access to information of such importance as that provided by the microphones and cameras of our devices is of great importance. As we have already commented in other articles, the best way to take care of our privacy is not to expose ourselves at first.

