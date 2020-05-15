When the statement goes out to return, the Tax Agency allows the process to continue

A.R.

The Tax Agency allows taxpayers to check the status of the processing of their Income statement through your website when it comes out give back.

To obtain information on the status of the processing of an Income Statement that is to be returned, you must access the campaign link “Rent 2019. Moving forward with you“from the website of the Tax Agency and enter the personal file through the option “Draft / declaration processing services (Renta WEB)“

For consultation, identification can be done in three different ways:

-With the certificate or the electronic DNI

-With the Cl @ ve PIN (if you are registered in the Cl @ ve PIN system)

-With the NIF and the reference of the draft / declaration of the 2018 financial year

Depending on the situation of the file, in the section “Processing Status“of the file appear different types of messages, such as “your statement is being processed”, “your statement is being verified” or others.

When the appropriate checks have been made and the statement is correct, A message will appear indicating when the return will be issued..

VERIFICA system

If it is a return and it is still pending, it is advisable to access the file to check if it is within of the system called “VERIFICA (Autocorreccin de declaraciones)”, which will allow for a faster return.

Taxpayers with pending returns that meet the system requirements will receive a message informing them of the possibility of expediting the verification and subsequent return.

To access “VERIFICA” you must use the electronic certificate, DNIe or Cl @ ve PIN.

