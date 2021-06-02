How to check the price of electricity in real time from your mobile

That’s how easy it is to check the price of electricity from your mobile, completely free of charge and in real time.

This June 1, the new electricity rate, which introduces three new billing time slots, while eliminating the previous format of hourly discrimination. This has been a increase in the price of electricity in the so-called “rush hours”, which coincide with the sections with the highest consumption of electricity by consumers. This has caused more and more people to take an interest in the light price, and want to know at all times when is it cheaper.

Fortunately, check the price of electricity it’s pretty straightforward. All you have to do is use an app on your mobile, which lets you know how much electricity costs at each moment of the day.

redOS, the app to check the price of electricity

One of the fastest and most reliable ways to check the price of electricity from your mobile is through the official application of the Spanish electricity grid operator. His name is redOS, and it is a free tool, available on both iOS and Android.

Its functions include the possibility of check the cost of electricity in real time, updated to the new 2.0TD format –the type of electricity bill in force since June 1, 2021–.

It is also possible view prices for each hour of the day, as well as the wholesale and retail cost that is applied to consumers covered by the voluntary price for the small consumer or PVPC.

The application also displays many other data, such as electricity demand in real time, the electricity generated and its type, or the CO2 emissions produced at the national level. Another interesting function is the possibility of set alerts, for example, when the price of electricity reaches a specified maximum or minimum level.

The application can be downloaded totally free through the Google and Apple app stores.

Check the cost of light step by step

Once you have the application downloaded to your mobile, you just have to follow a few simple steps to check the price of light:

Open the redOS application on your mobile. If this is the first time you open it, you will have to select “Consumer” on the initial screen, and then touch on “Continue”. Touch on the card at the top, called “Retail prices” .

From there, you can check the price of electricity in any geographical area of ​​the Spanish territory, in a graph that shows the peak, flat and valley periods. You can also see the maximum and minimum price, and the variation in the cost of electricity over the hours if you drag your finger on the graph.

In addition, there is the possibility of see the price of the light of the next day from 20:15 hours on the current day. If you need it, you can also check the cost of electricity for previous days.

