         How to check the phase of the de-escalation in which you find Desescalapp

The return to normality is carrying with it a somewhat messy phase process that should be followed up. Why, Would you know exactly what phase your municipality, city or province is in? Well, there is a very simple way to not only know this phase, but also everything that it entails for mobility: Desescalapp. Easy to use and perfectly adapted to the mobile.

Taking walks a kilometer away from the home, being able to meet groups of people of up to ten people, having the option of escaping to the terrace of a cafeteria and many more actions that three months ago seemed normal to us and now they became an exception with confinement. Little by little we are returning to the ‘new normal’ with the phase program. And to know where you are, there is a website that you can consult from your mobile: Desescalapp. It does not yet have an application for smartphones (despite the name), but it does not imply difficulty of use on small screens.

Desescalapp: phase information with the postal code

Knowing which provinces you are in according to which phase is not too difficult since it is enough to follow the news a little. However, if you live in a small municipality you may not have to follow the guidelines of the phase of your province (if it does not reach 5,000 inhabitants, you can go for a walk at any time of the day, for example); apart from the fact that there are Communities that have opted for health areas, a measure that complicates uniformity within the same province.

Given the logical difficulties in knowing everything that can be done in each phase and to which you belong, with your mobile and Desescalapp you can find out instantly and easily. All you have to do is access its website (at the moment it does not have an application), enter your postal code and you will instantly know the phase of your municipality with all the information regarding the obligations. This way you will know what phase of the de-escalation you and any other person are in, in case you were planning a reunion.

A small ‘trick’ to make the Desescalapp query easier is add the web as a direct access to the desktop of your phone. In this way you will have the information of the de-escalation in a single step:

Open the Desescalapp page in your mobile browser. Do not enter your zip code yet.

Go to your browser options and click on ‘Add to home screen‘. Depending on the application you use to browse the web, the text may vary.

A shortcut icon will have been added to your desktop. Move it where it is most useful to you.

With a direct access on the desktop, consulting the phase will be easier

We recommend that you check and follow all Desescalapp’s advice. It is also recommended to search for information in the local media: your municipality’s Twitter account or website, for example.

More information | Descaling

Share



How to check the phase of the de-escalation in which you find Desescalapp