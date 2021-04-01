How to check the passwords entered on iPhone and Android

We touch the tab Passwords and accounts, and then click on Website and app passwords. If requested, we log in by authenticating our identity through Touch ID or Face ID, or by manually entering the unlock code.

Now we simply have to touch the login details of the website where we want to check the password. To copy it, just press and hold said password to open the options. We just touch Copy, and the password will be copied automatically to paste it in the place we need.

Of course, as we recommend in the previous section, it is advisable to copy it manually in a handwritten note, in a calendar event, in a new note (within the Notes app) or even in an email, to be able to easily consult it again and quickly without the need to recheck iCloud Keychain.