How to check the condition of your tires in three easy steps

On many occasions we have mentioned the importance of tires on cars. They are the point of contact with the road and therefore can greatly influence the behavior of the vehicle. In addition, they are a key factor in safety, so it is convenient to know when to change them. Despite the warnings, there are still millions of drivers on bad tires. So we are going to explain how check your status in 3 easy steps.

Drawing and wear

The first check will be the simplest, the visual one. At a glance you can get a lot of information about a tire, although the main thing is look at the pattern and wear it can have. It is clear to all of us that the depth of the drawing has to be above 1.6 mm. Those below need to be changed because they do not meet safety standards, plus the driver can be fined.

Anyone who does not have specific tire gauges can always do the test with a one euro coin. In this case the depth of the drawing must exceed the outer golden circle of the coin. Another way to check is to look at the wear witnesses, some small rubber studs that are in the main grooves of all the tires. If the tread is at the same height or below it is time to change them. Visually, other defects such as deformations, cuts, lumps, cracks, breaks, etc. can also be identified.

Tire pressure

The second thing a tire has to meet to be effective is have a correct pressure. Some cars have pressure gauges and we can see the values ​​of each tire through the on-board computer. With the simplest we will have to go to a gas station or use our own pressure gauge to check the pressure of each wheel. The ideal values change depending on the vehicle, but it is also easy to know that information.

In most it is located on an adhesive placed on the inside of door frame in which it indicates the ideal pressure in normal situations and also with a lot of load. They are also usually in the user manual and if not there are some guide tables for rim size and type of tire. In any case, the tire pressure must be checked assiduously and always before embarking on a trip to adjust it to what the manufacturer says. This value measured with cold tire and it can be key to avoiding abnormal wear or increases in fuel consumption.

Balanced and parallel

The third check can be done while driving and is through the behavior of the car itself. If any abnormal behavior is detected, it may be that a balancing or parallel is required to the wheels. Some symptoms could be the increase in rolling noise reaching the interior and also that more vibrations are perceived. Because it could be generating irregular tire wear and causing a loss of efficiency in performance, with less effective braking.

The balanced The objective is that the wheel rotates as homogeneously as possible by checking the points where the rim is heaviest and replacing it with counterweights on the opposite side of the rim. On the other hand, the parallel It consists of putting the wheels of each axis parallel and, at the same time, the axes to each other. The angles and camber of the wheels are also adjusted based on what is established by the vehicle manufacturer.

For note: spare wheel

A few years ago we would not have added this point, since the vast majority of cars had a spare wheel between your equipment. However, now it is increasingly popular that in new vehicles it is an extra or that there is no option to mount it directly. This is a handicap when we have a puncture during the march, as it forces us to use the puncture kit or directly to call the tow truck.

