How to check in Android if your charger cable is in good condition | Technology

Just as having a good charger is important, so is having a good cable. Thanks to an application, you can know if your cable is broken or has enough power.

Just as it is important to have a charger powerful enough to quickly charge your mobile, and even take advantage of its charging technology, It is also essential to have a cable that does not bottleneck the power of the charger and that it does not slow down the load of your devices.

However, sometimes it is difficult to know if a cable that appears to be in good condition is, indeed, the right one to charge your mobile. And it is that, there are times when cables deteriorate and do not provide adequate performance, But it can also happen that you are using a cable that does not have enough power to bring a good charging speed to your mobile. That’s why you always have to buy the best cables, both for iPhone and Android.

Checking if your cable is in good condition is the easiest thing on Android, since it is enough to download an application on Google Play. Yes indeed, you must have a cable in good condition with which to compare, like, for example, the one that came in the box with the mobile.

How to know if your charging cable is in good condition with Ampere

This application is called Ampere, and it is capable of providing you with all kinds of data about the battery. To properly check if your charging cable is in good condition, it would be best to use a plug that you know works properly. Namely, the charger that you normally use and that works best for you, which, in many cases, is usually the one that comes included with the mobile in the box. Although there are manufacturers like Apple that no longer include it. The procedure to follow to check it would be the following:

Connect the cable that works well and write down the mA figure that appears on the screen. Connect another wire and write down the mA figure that appears. Compare both figures.

To illustrate, I used the cable that came in the box with the mobile, as well as another USB Type-C that came in the box of an air purifier and that, predictably, it does not have as much power, since the power supply of this type of device does not require so much voltage.

As you can see in the image, the difference is extremely clear, And while the result with the fast charging cable included in the box is 4,970 mA, the result with the generic USB Type-C cable is 380 mA.

This implies that with the purifier cable, which is the least powerful, it would take a lot longer to charge the mobile, and, therefore, you must take it into account so as not to use it in case you need to charge quickly.

You can perform this procedure with all the cables you have at home, but, yes, it must be with the same charger, since this way you make sure that it is a constant variable that cannot influence or vary the result.

It is a most interesting application, which in addition to indicating the battery charge of your mobile gives other data such as the health of it or the speed at which it charges and it is downloaded, which allows it to detect some problems that cannot be detected with the naked eye. The charging speed is one of them, among others such as the status, the connection, the charge level, the health of the battery, the technology of which it is composed, its maximum capacity, temperature or voltage.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Jacinto Araque.