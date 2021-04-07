How to check if your Facebook personal data has been leaked



Personal data of more than 533 million Facebook users were published on the network for free.

Photo: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

On Saturday in El Diario NY we announced that a group of hackers is offering free information on the data of more than 500 million Facebook users, including phone numbers, passwords and email.

The database appears to be the same set of phone numbers linked to Facebook that has been circulating on hacker networks since January and whose existence was first reported by the technology publication Motherboard, said Alon Gal, co-founder of Israeli cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock.

The information in the database had been verified by comparing the data with the phone numbers of people Gad knew, while other tech journalists have also been able to cross-check the phone numbers.

It’s a statement, Facebook said the data was “very old” and they were related to an issue I had fixed in August 2019.

However, Gal told Reuters that Facebook users should be on the alert for “attacks” or fraud by people or criminals they could have obtained your phone number or other private information from the database.

Social media companies are required by law to notify users when their data has been compromisedBut those disclosures are often made through public statements without directly contacting the users in question.

How to know if your personal data has been leaked?

If you are a user of social networks There are platforms so that you can verify if your personal data has been compromised. One of the sites is HaveIBeenPwned.com, a database that is maintained by security analyst Troy Hunt. The site allows you to access for free through your email login details and cross them with more than 10 billion accounts that have been compromised in previous breaches to determine if your information has been hacked.

If you are concerned that your online data could be compromised all platforms recommend changing your passwords and avoiding the simplest.

