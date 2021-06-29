How to check if your current Windows 10 PC will be able to upgrade to Windows 11 | Technology

Not sure if your Windows 10 computer is going to be compatible with Windows 11? We show you how to find out in a minute.

Windows 11 was announced a few days ago And since then we have all been interested in this new version of the operating system and the news it will bring, as well as the technical requirements and each of the details that have been promoted. But there is one aspect that seems to be of concern to users above all: compatibility.

At this moment there are already those who are testing the beta version and the news about it does not seem to be reduced. But in the end it constantly turns to a key point: the requirements you have and if the computers will really be compatible with Windows 11, if they will be updated to the new version.

Let us remember that from the first moment it was advised that a hard disk of at least 64 GB capacity, processor with at least 2 cores, TPM 2.0, 4 GB of RAM and Secure Boot. But Microsoft wants to make it easy for anyone who wants to know if their equipment is compatible.

To know, Microsoft has prepared an application that checks at the moment if your computer can be updated to Windows 11. It’s called PC Health Check and you can download it automatically by clicking on this link.

Just open it, accept the terms and give to Install so that in a few seconds the program is ready on your computer.

Then you have to click on Open Windows PC Health Check to start the program that has just been installed.

In the window that opens, highlight the button to check if your device is compatible with the update. If you click Check now, at the moment you will see one of the two options: whether or not the computer can run Windows 11.

In case it is compatible, when it is time to update, the operating system will notify you, something that will probably happen at the end of the year. If you can’t make the jump to Windows 11, don’t worry: Microsoft will continue to support you until October 14, 2025.