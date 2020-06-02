The Government has approved the minimum vital income, a benefit that seeks to protect all those citizens at risk of poverty and that, according to Social Security, may benefit more than 850,000 households. The immediate question is How can we know whether or not we can access said minimum vital income. Social Security has enabled a web simulator that allows us to do this and that, seen from our territory, is surprisingly well optimized for use on mobile devices

So let’s tell you how you can access the simulator and how it is used. If you are interested in doing it from the computer, our Genbeta colleagues explain the process in this interface. However, you can check it quickly from your mobile, so let’s see how it is done.

How to use the Minimum Income Simulator

A Minimum Life Income Simulator has been enabled through the Social Security page. Therefore, it is necessary to access it via the web. In our case, we have used Google Chrome, although the page is optimized for other browsers. The first thing we will see will be a welcome page explaining that we will be asked some questions to check if we meet the requirements, as well as the approximate amount that corresponds to us in case we are eligible to receive it.

The process does not take much more than two minutes. They are simple answers and you will not need any documentation at hand to answer them.

After giving ‘Start’, a fairly optimized interface for mobile will be opened and very similar to the chat format. We will be asked a series of questions to which we must answer with ‘Yes’ or ‘No’, although in other cases we will have to answer the number of members of the family unit. These are short questions that do not require documentation at hand., so we can answer them in a matter of minutes.

This is the kind of question that will be asked of us. The simulator works in both the mobile browser and the browser integrated within the apps themselves.

If our answers correspond to the requirements demanded by Social Security to obtain the aid, we will be given the amount marked as a difference. Specifically, the difference between the monthly income of the family unit and X amount. This figure will vary in each case, depending on the responses and the monthly income.

Similarly, it must be taken into account that it is a simulation with informative value, so the final figure may vary once we make the formal request to the administration. Also remember that the application of applications to receive the Minimum Vital Income will be open from June 15 through the Electronic Office of Social Security.

