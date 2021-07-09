How to check if the microwave has a radiation leak

Microwaves have become a necessity in our home and our kitchen. They exist in practically every house, whether to boil water, heat milk, cook our favorite pizza or reheat food that has run cold.

These devices, as their name suggests, work on the principle of microwave waves that propagate through food or liquid. The waves vibrate the water molecules inside the food and heat them from the inside out, unlike the conventional ovens that we used traditionally. Remember that the microwave never modifies the chemical composition of food, it only heats it.

Any microwave oven can leak radiation and the reasons can be many. Direct exposure to high levels of microwave radiation can cause health problems due to intense heat, such as burns and also cataracts. While most microwave oven leaks are too small to produce such significant health hazards, any microwave that looks damaged or is more than 10 years old could be dangerous, not because of the leaks, but because the microwave, by As with food, it could overheat us and cause burns. This is the real danger we face when using a microwave, according to the WHO, burns.

Microwaves have frequencies ranging from about 1 billion cycles per second (1 GHz) to 300 times more and have wavelengths (the distance between peaks) of between 30 cm and 1 mm. Inside a microwave oven, microwaves are generated in a piece of technology called a magnetron and transmitted to the metal interior of the microwave oven. Anything we put inside the device will absorb these rays and heat it.

FDA regulations allow a small amount of leakage over the life of the microwave, from approximately 5 mW / cm2 to approximately 5 cm from the surface of the oven. Radiation itself is not ionizing, so that it will not damage DNA, cause mutations, or increase the risk of developing tumors.

Like the WHO, the FDA warns that high microwave exposure can lead to a painful burn. The eyes and testicles would be the most vulnerable organs because they have relatively little blood flow to remove heat. But causing an injury such as cataracts to the eye would require a large amount of radiation.