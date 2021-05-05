How to check if facial recognition apps use your photos

Facial recognition systems allow, for example, to unlock the mobile with our face or index a gallery of photos according to the people who appear in them

It is a technology created to identify a person from a photograph or video

The Exposing.ai tool lets you know if the photos posted by users on Flickr have been used to train these systems

The technology they use facial recognition systems They have been a real revolution in the world. In latest generation mobiles, it is increasingly common for them to have a built-in authentication method to unlock the mobile or to be able to access our account in certain applications.

In turn, the same smartphones are already capable of automatically index photo or video files based on the person in them. For example, if in the gallery you have four photos with your mother and a video in which she appears, it is likely that an album will be generated with the content in which your mother appears.

The algorithms of facial recognition systems can identify a person by the geometry of their face, the color of their hair, or the shape of their eyes, since they are data that you have previously obtained through tests carried out with the photo camera or even through the photos themselves.

This last case is the one that has put in evidence the Exposing.ai tool, and is that, sometimes, the collections of photos that are published on the Internet are the ingredient and the basis that artificial intelligence uses to improve and develop facial recognition systems.

What is a facial recognition system

The facial recognition system is a technology created to identify a person from a two-dimensional or three-dimensional image, either through a photograph or a video frame. The algorithms then analyze facial features and this allows them to collect biometric information.

Once these data are collated using neural networks, a facial imprint which is stored in software. To obtain this facial print, this system usually uses data stored in a database (which are usually photographs) to compare these elements with the reference points collected in the two-dimensional or three-dimensional image, such as the mouth, eyes or the nose.

How to prevent my photos from being used for facial recognition systems

In order to develop and make facial recognition systems more sophisticated, some corporations have turned to millions of images online, which can be accessed by anyone, in order to identify patterns and thus make the algorithms work more precisely.

This is what Exposing.ai has highlighted, a tool that allows any user to detect if their photos are part of a data set that has been or is being used by an organization to enhance their facial recognition system. Specifically, they are photos posted on the platform Flickr.

In this way, the creators of the Exposing.ai platform warn that, “if you are a Flickr user and you uploaded photos containing faces between 2004 and 2020”, it is possible that this material has been used for the improvement and development of such technologies.

To find out if it has happened to you, you can enter the website exposing.ai, write your Flickr username or the URL of a specific image and it will appear if any photo is part of a database created in order to enhance a facial recognition system.

To avoid it, you can delete, hide or make private the photos you want. However, if any of them have already been used in a database, that can no longer be avoided, nor can it be avoided if there are copies of those datasets that other organizations take advantage of them.