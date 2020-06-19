The emails years ago, they have become a tool that we cannot do without. Be it for personal, study or work reasons, it is an effective but non-invasive means of communication, like many more modern platforms. However, to make the most of them, you need to configure their use. Especially in the case of Outlook, which is not as intuitive as Gmail. Therefore, in these lines, we are going to teach you how to check the accessibility of Outlook step by step.

The interesting thing about the case is that it is a procedure that we can perform in an “official” way. This is because the folks at Microsoft have added an Accessibility Checker to their email client. So we only have to take advantage of a function that has been thought for it.

Thanks to the Outlook Accessibility Checker, you will be able to perform a full scan looking for common problems with your emails. Some of them have to do with poor display of tables, header styles that do not match each other, or lack of information in the attached images. You will quickly eliminate any accessibility problem that your sender may suffer.

How to analyze accessibility in Outlook quickly and easily

To find out if there are accessibility errors in Outlook, just follow these steps:

Open your Outlook mail from its official website, as always Start writing a new email You will see, when you click on the top three points, several options appear One of them says «Check for accessibility problems» Click on it The system will take a few seconds to tell you if there are any problems If there are not, you can check again. If there are… keep reading

It should be clarified here that you can also get a hand. A new window will appear on the right side of the screen. This is an Accessibility panel. There you will immediately see all the errors, warnings, tips or suggestions that Outlook marks for you. You can touch up any detail by simply clicking on its notification. You will even notice that there are some suggestions.

Additional information about that particular problem will also appear. For example, why you might want to fix it, instructions you should keep in mind, etc. The Redmond company itself provides more information about these Rules in a section of its website. In fact, it is a series of regulations that affect some other of its applications, such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

How to request accessible emails in Outlook

Another very interesting trick, made possible by the Outlook Configuration options, is the one that allows us to specifically request content accessible to people who send us emails. To activate this function, you have to do this:

Open your Outlook mailGo to the “Settings” gear in the upper right cornerSelect “See all Outlook settings” Go to the “General” tab on the left sideGo to “Accessibility” Enable “Ask senders to send accessible content” Click on “Save”

As simple as that is to have always accessible content in your Outlook account.

