How to change the WiFi network you connect to on Google Home

The simplicity is high when completing the process of changing wireless networks to which a Google speaker is connected to access the Internet, something necessary to make the most of its possibilities (among which is the use of a voice assistant ). The point is that to achieve this it is necessary to use the Home app in which the management of many of the hardware devices of the Mountain View company is carried out, such as the one we are talking about or the Chromecast players.

It is important to indicate that, in order to maintain control of all accessories to which the Google Home speaker has access, such as a Smart TV or smart bulbs, it is necessary that these also connect to the new WiFi network, and that otherwise the accessory of the North American firm will not be able to find them regularly. Therefore, the change in the configuration it must be done globally.

Perform a WiFi network change on a Google Home speaker

As we have indicated, there is no nothing complex that has to be done and the integrity of the smart speaker you have is not compromised. In addition, in a few minutes the new access is fully configured, so we must congratulate the company led by Sundar Pichai since everything is really intuitive and fast. This is what to do:

First open the Google Home application that you have installed on your smartphone and, after doing this, you must find the speaker name you have to change the WiFi network you access. When locating it, click on it. Now what you have to do is click on the gear icon circular that is in the upper area of ​​the screen that you see.

Select the WiFi option that you see among those available, which you will find at the bottom of the screen, and press the red button called Forget network. This causes the recognized one to be deleted and, when the action is completed, you return to the initial screen and, at that moment, you have to start connection wizard to usual networks in Google Home. Now you simply have to enter the new data and you will have finished, as you can see, everything is very simple and without any risk.