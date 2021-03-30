How to change the voice on TikTok: useful tricks

To do this, we open the app TikTok and press the + icon that we will find located at the bottom of the screen, with which we will begin to record the video. Next, we touch the button Engrave, and we capture the video as we normally would. If necessary, remember that you can pause or stop the recording by clicking on this button again. Then when you’re done tap the check icon, located in the lower right part of the app.

Now a collection of options will appear at the top right of the screen. This is where we will have to press the button Voice effects. The different effects will then be displayed at the bottom of the screen. To try and listen to them, click on each one of them until you reach the one you like or interest the most.