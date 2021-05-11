How to change the startup animation of a Xiaomi smartphone

Learn to change the boot animation of your Xiaomi mobile easily and step by step.

The software of your Xiaomi mobile can be customize thoroughly thanks to all the configuration options MIUI offers. We have already explained how to change the loading animation on the brand’s smartphones, and now we are going to continue with this series of MIUI customization with a new option that not everyone knows: that of customize system boot animation or “bootanimation”.

The process for customizing the boot screen is very easy, and you won’t even need third-party apps or tools. You just have to follow a few simple steps that we are going to detail below.

9 MIUI 12 tricks that not many people know

Customize the boot screen of your Xiaomi with MIUI

To customize boot animation of Xiaomi mobiles, you have to resort to the theme application included in MIUI.

Many of the themes available in the store – including the free ones – have custom loading animations, different from the one that MIUI includes by default.

To change the bootanimation no root permissions required. These are the steps you have to follow to be able to do it:

Open the “Themes” application of your Xiaomi mobile with MIUI. Look for a theme that includes a different boot animation than the original one. The most difficult step in this process will be to find those themes with loading animations included, since there is no way to filter the themes to show only those that have an animation. If you want to apply the theme in full, you just have to touch on access to the chosen theme and touch “Download”. To customize the theme, go back to the main screen of the MIUI “Themes” app, and tap on the icon that represents a person in the lower right corner of the screen. From there, tap on “Customize theme”. Tap on “Start-up animation” and select the downloaded theme to choose the animation.

How to make your own themes for MIUI

If you want to see how is the new system boot screen, you only have to restart the mobile. It is worth mentioning that, in some cases, animations also include custom sound effects that you can modify through the theme settings.

Related topics: MIUI, Phones, Chinese Phones, Xiaomi

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to know about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all