Today we are going to teach you how you can change the sky of your photos from Xiaomi Gallery, a function that the Chinese company introduced in MIUI a few months ago, even in the global version, and that can completely change the aesthetics of the photographs in which the sky appears, giving it the touch you want to give it at that time.

It is a very interesting feature, and it uses Artificial Intelligence to detect the sky in your photographs, and change it for other models. So that, If you have a beautiful photo, but with a sky full of clouds, you can make the sun rise. And the best thing is that you can change the sky of your photos from the Gallery of your Xiaomi, without having to install any application or any mod, so, let’s do it!

How to change the sky of the photos from the gallery of your Xiaomi mobile

If you have taken the perfect photo, but you don’t like how the sky comes out of it, you can put solution in an extremely simple way from the Gallery application of your Xiaomi mobile. Be careful, it is important to clarify that we are not talking about Google Photos, but rather the native gallery of Xiaomi terminals with MIUI.

Well, to learn how to do it, the first thing you need to do is get into the application and look for one of your photos showing the sky. The more the better. If you only see a very small part of it, the sky will not change, instead, a filter will be applied to the entire image. And what it is, precisely, is to radically change the sky, not to apply a general filter.

Now, to access these modifications of Xiaomi, you just have to give the edit photo button, and once you have done this, go to the Filters. When you have done it, you just have to go to the area where it says “Heaven”, where you will find the following types:

None

Sunny

Cloudy

Rainbow

Brightness

Twilight

Sunset

The name of the same, as you can see, makes it quite clear what each one does, and pressing in each mode, you can regulate the intensity of the effect. If you take it to the minimum, the sky will be as it is originally in the photo, while if you take it to the maximum, the sky will be completely that of the filter, and a small layer of color correction will be applied to the rest of the photo, so that fit as far as possible with the filter ceiling.

Well, it’s not bad that the Xiaomi gallery takes a cloudy sky and makes it a clear day. pic.twitter.com/R806LSR0D2 – Jacinto Araque (@jacin_am) May 6, 2020

This is one of the native features of MIUI 11 that we liked the most, since it can completely change the appearance of a photograph, and also make this look, in its entirety, quite attractive thanks to the color correction that is applied to the rest of the photography, and all without using third-party applications

