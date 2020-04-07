It is possible that you have proposed to increase the security measures of your devices and services now that we are all in quarantine and we have more time for our personal projects. So today we will teach you to stop depending on the web to be able to make one of the star requests that there are right now: change Instagram password from iPhone.

Change Instagram password with six screen taps

Open the Instagram app on your iPhone. There, in the right corner of the bottom bar, click on your profile icon:

Once inside your profile, you will see three horizontal lines in the upper area. Click on them:

In the menu that appears, click on ‘Settings’:

Another menu will appear, where you will find and press the ‘Security’ option:

In a third menu, look for the first option called ‘Password’:

There a simple interface will appear where we must write the current password of our Instagram account, the new password that we want to place and a confirmation of the latter to verify that we have written it correctly. When we click on ‘Save’, the password change will be completed:

It is possible that Instagram asks you for an additional step, in which you can receive an email or a notification in the application itself with a code that you will have to enter. It all depends on what your security settings are, but from Applesfera we will always recommend that you have two-factor authentication enabled. On Instagram and in all the services you can.

If for some reason you do not remember the current password and therefore cannot complete the last step, then the best thing to do is to recover it through this website following its instructions.