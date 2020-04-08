         How to change the movement objective of our Apple Watch

The movement target of our Apple Watch, which is reflected in the red ring, counts the amount of calories we burn daily. Since this amount depends directly on our activity, on those days when, for whatever reason, we need to be quieter we can adjust the lens to a more affordable one.

One way to meet movement goals

Every Monday, together with the annual summary of our activity that the Apple Watch shows us, and always according to whether or not we have met our objectives, we can review and adjust the movement objective. However, there is an easier way to make this change and without having to wait for the next Monday. The steps are the following:

We open the Activity app on our Apple Watch.

We squeeze the screen tight.

We choose Change Objective to move.

We use the digital crown or the symbol “+” and “-” to adjust our objective.

We touch Update.

As simple as that. After updating we will see how movement ring calculation is updated to the new target. At the prize level, based on my experience, it is better to adjust the target a few calories above the day’s count to avoid mistakes.

In fact, with watchOS 7 we could see changes in the movement target accounting system. Apps like HeartWatch, for example, offer a system that adapts day by day based on our customs. With this system, the objective of a Sunday is different from that of a Wednesday, something that we may see arriving in future versions of the Apple Watch.

