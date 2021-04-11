How to change the mobile wallpaper according to the time of day

Set a different wallpaper for each moment of the day

If there is something we love about the Android operating system, it is the ability we have to customize almost anything, and although changing the wallpaper has been common on mobile phones for a long time, you may not know that you can make your mobile wallpaper change automatically according to the time of day.

How to make the wallpaper change automatically

To make the wallpaper change automatically according to the time of day, we will use some perfect applications for this task. Each one has its particularity and the best of all is that you can get them for free from Google Play Store.

Precise weather – YoWindow

This app allows us to configure an animated wallpaper that will be shown day or night according to the time we are. We can also see the rain or snow fall on our bottom if this weather phenomenon is happening in the place where we are. An interesting option of this app is that we can forward up to 8 days into the future to know how the weather will be in the following days.

In its free version it has several very nice scenarios, although if we want something different from those already available, we must make a single payment for the application.

To use it is simple, we just have to download it from the following link, install it, choose the background that we like the most and give permission to our location so that it can forecast the weather correctly.

Wallpaper Changer

This application gives us a more interesting option and that is we can add photos and images from our gallery. We install the app, go to the section Albums, and there we select the folder or images that we want to appear on our wallpaper. Then, we enter the option Change and there we can choose that the fund is changed every certain amount of minutes, hours or days. We can also choose an exact day and time when we want the wallpaper to change.

At the moment we can’t choose videos, but to place a video on the wallpaper we have this option.

Tapet

We finally have Tapet, one of the most complete app of its kind, with it we can choose from a large number of different designs for our wallpaper and we can also add personal images so that they are taken into account when changing.

The time interval of each wallpaper is modifiable, we just have to enter the app, go to Settings and press on Options. There we can place intervals of minutes, hours, days and even weeks for each transition.

