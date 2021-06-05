If you wanted to change the language of the platform, you should know that changing the language on Disney + is a piece of cake.

Whatever the reason you want to do it, changing the language on Disney Plus is a breeze. Regardless of the device from which you access, the procedure is really simple. For this same reason, today we will explain how to change the language on Disney + step by step and in all possible ways.

If you have already decided to change the language on Disney + or if you just wanted to know how to change the language of a movie within this platform, then you have come to the right place. The first thing to keep in mind is that at this time the available languages ​​are Danish, English, Spanish and Latin Spanish, French and Canadian French, Italian, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese, Finnish and Swedish.

One advantage of Disney + is that it allows you independently change the language of each profile in an account. Up to seven people can share a Disney + account, and all can have the streaming service interface in the language of their choice.

How to change the language of Disney + on Android

The first thing you should do is open the Disney Plus application on your Android. If you have not installed it yet, you can download it from the button below these lines.Tap your profile button located in the lower right corner. Edit profilesFind your profile icon and press the pencil button to edit it.Enter the section of Idiom.Choose the language that suits you best and voilaThis is how you change the language of Disney Plus on Android.

You have realized? It is an easy and uncomplicated process. If you have not yet subscribed to the platform, we recommend that you look at this article with the complete and updated catalog of series and movies available from Disney + in Spain.

How to change the language of Disney Plus on your computer

To access Disney + from a computer, the first thing you should do is go to their official website. If you wish, you can get there directly by pressing the button below these lines.Press your profile button located at the top right of the screen When the drop-down menu opens, click on the option that says Edit Profiles.Locate your profile picture and hit the little one with the pencil button to edit.Enter the languages ​​section, choose the language of your preference and that’s it. It’s very easy to change the language of Disney Plus on a computer!

And to maximize this experience with the streaming platform, you could watch some of the 15 best series and movies that you cannot miss from Disney +.

How to change the language of a movie or series on Disney +

Go to Disney Plus from any device.Pick something and start playing it (We recommend you put some of the 7 best movies available on Disney +)Go to the upper right corner in the browser and press the square icon.At this point, you will be able to see all audio and subtitle options that the movie or series has available.Choose the language you want and that’s it. Changing the language of a movie on Disney + is a breeze! These are all the keyboard shortcuts for Disney + on PC

As you have surely noticed, changing the language on this platform does not have anything to write home about. Of course, it is necessary to emphasize that even if you have everything in Spanish, some Disney movies prior to 1989 will automatically play in English. However, you can easily change your language in seconds and voila, it does not represent any inconvenience.

