How to change the language in Amazon Prime Video step by step

There is no doubt that Amazon Prime Video is one of the most widely used streaming video platforms todayAlthough Netflix is ​​still number 1 worldwide, platforms like Amazon’s have gained a lot of ground.

This platform has grown in popularity, not only because of the quality of its content, but also comes with other advantages that the Amazon Prime subscription offers you, which no other application of its style can give you. In addition, it is a very simple to use app that works perfectly. It has many interesting functions such as, power choose the language of your preference for any series or film available, and here we will explain how you can do it without dying trying.

How to change the language on Amazon Prime Video

The first thing you should know is that you have two options to change the language on Amazon Prime Video. The first is to change the language of the platform, menus, options, etc., and the other option is to change the language of the content you are going to see, be it the audio or the subtitles.

Change the language of the platform

To change the language of the platform you can do it from the application or from the web page from Prime Video, and you can choose between Spanish, English, German, Polish, Portuguese, Italian, French, Russian, Turkish, Danish, Filipino, among others.

From the application:

Enter the app Amazon Prime VideoAccess the option My space, located in the lower right corner There, you must press on the nut that is in the upper part of your mobile. Go down at the bottom of the screen and enter the option IdiomSelect the language of your preference and respond Yes to the question that you have been asked

From the Prime Video website:

Enter the web primevideo.comEnter your access data Enter your account avatar and choose the option Account and settingsGo to the section of Idiom and select the one of your preference Keep and ready

If you followed all the steps that we indicated, surely already you will have the entire platform in the language of your preference, but if what you are looking for is to be able to choose the language for what you are going to see, the process is somewhat different.

Change the language of movies and series

If what you want is to change the language of the audio or the subtitles of a movie you must do it from the same video playback. Each movie or series has different language options available, so you should first check if the language you are looking for is available for that video.

When accessing a video you will see all your information like, a short summary, IMDb score, genre, what year it was released, duration, available video quality and the languages ​​that you can select, both for the audio and for the subtitles.

Once you have verified that the language you want is available, you just have to do the following, it doesn’t matter if you are from the web page or the app, the steps are the same:

Play the video Press on the comment iconChoose the language of your preference for subtitles and audio and close the menu

You should know that once you have chosen a certain language in a video, this will be the one that has your account as default for future reproductions, so if you want to see another video with a different language, you will have to do the same procedure again to change it.

