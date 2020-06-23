We show you step by step how to change the language in Google Chrome and translate web pages in simple steps. Follow us!

Today, technology has advanced by leaps and bounds, so much so, that today it offers countless tools that make your browsing and experience easier.

If you are one of those who likes to stay informed and most of the time you are looking for quality content, then the Google Chrome browser is ideal for you; However, keep in mind that the information on the Internet is very varied and as it is available to everyone, it is available in several languages.

Fortunately, among the Chrome settings there is the possibility of translate any content Visible on web pages and even in your own application. This process is extremely easy, you just have to apply some changes so that the translations are done automatically. Do you want to know how to do it? Join us!

Steps to change the language in the Google Chrome application

If you are bilingual or simply need to adapt your browser to several languages, with this trick you can get it:

From the computer or laptop

Enter or log into your Google account. If you don’t know how to do it, follow this link.

Go to section « Data and personalization ».

Locate the panel « General preferences for the web ».

Click on « Languages » and click on the pencil icon to edit the language you want to change and give « To select ».

You can add all the languages ​​you want. Just go to the option « Add another language » and ready.

If you complete each of these steps, you will have changed the language of the Google Chrome application successfully otherwise clear cookies and clear cache from your team and try again.

On mobile

When installing the Google Chrome application on your cell phone, by default the browser will take the native language of the device. However, if you want to change it or add other languages, it is necessary to follow the same steps previously described for PC.

Steps to translate web pages in Google Chrome

This configuration works for all types of equipment, be it a computer, laptop or mobile device. Once the change is made you will see that when entering a website the translation will be done automatically. Let’s see how to do it step by step:

From Windows and Chromebook

Enter from your PC in the browser Google Chrome.

Locate the three point menu located at the top left of the screen.

Click on « Settings ». It will immediately open a new window, locate the section of « Advanced settings ».

It will display a menu, go to the section « Languages ». Here you will see the available languages. Otherwise, give the option « Add languages » and write the language you want, if it is in the list click on the option “Add ».

Once the language is selected, click on the three points and check the option « Show Google Chrome in this language ».

Finally hit the button « Restart » and ready. The changes will be saved successfully.

Now you can enter any web portal regardless of the language and automatically Google Chrome will translate the content.

Now, if you prefer that the window of Google Transfer, all you have to do is activate or check the option that says « Offer the translation of pages in this language » or tick “Ask me if I want to translate pages that are not in a language that I can read”.

This last option will allow you to ask a question about entering a page about whether or not you want the portal translation. The decision is yours alone.

From the phone

Enter from your cell phone in the browser Google Chrome.

Touch the three points located in the upper left part of the device.

A menu will be displayed, go to the option « Configuration ». Then touch « Advanced Settings> Languages ». You will see a window with the languages ​​available on your mobile.

Just like on the computer, if you don’t see the language you must add it, as long as it is in the options.

When locating the language, touch the three points and select « Offer translation » and ready.

How to translate a web page from the site

If you want to save time and avoid making any configuration changes, another safe and fast way to translate or change language on a web page in Google Chrome, is following these steps:

Enter the web page you want to translate from Google Chrome.

You will see in the upper right a popup asking if you want to translate the page. Click ** « Translate » * and you’re done.

Another alternative is: Go to the web page you want to translate, right-click on a blank space in the portal and

press « Translate to… ». Ready!

As you will see the process for change language in Google Chrome And translating web pages is very easy and you don’t need to be a computer expert to make these changes. The browser offers you infinity of tools that you can apply to improve your experience, it only remains to get the most out of it.

