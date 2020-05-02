One of the things we like most about Android is among many other aspects, its infinite customization possibilities, something that cannot be done, for example, with other operating systems such as iOS. We are not only talking about changing the wallpaper or the icons thanks to a launcher – we are always going to recommend the wonderful Nova Launcher – but also many other elements of our smartphone.

To achieve a complete customization, previously we had to root our mobile terminals, something that although it was not complicated at all according to the model we had, could bring the odd problem to users less skilled in the matter. Luckily, today the root is no longer necessary since There are many apps and tools in the Google app store that allow us to completely customize our mobile device.

And today we bring you three applications that will allow us to change the source of WhatsApp. That is to say, thanks to these apps we will be able to personalize the style of letter that we use to speak with our contacts, adding a unique and quite funny touch. Best of all, our contacts will also see that we write to them in a different typeface, so surely they will also want to know how to do it.

Change the font of your letter on WhatsApp with these applications

With these three applications we can customize the font that we use to talk for example on WhatsApp. Two of them are identical and the third is a keyboard, but we will analyze it later. And how do they work? Go for it.

Really Fonts – Letters for Chat and BlueWords – Text styles are two apps to change the text fonts of any app we use. That is, they also serve for Telegram, Twitter, Instagram in addition to WhatsApp. Its use is really simple. We just have to install them completely free of charge, open them and put the text we want in the dialog box. We will see how many letters and different styles appear, we just have to choose one, copy the modified text and paste it in the application where we want to send it.

In practice it is somewhat cumbersome, since we must do these steps every time we want to change the font. In addition, if they are long texts, the words end up misplaced, so it is evident that they only work for short texts or single words, something that can come in handy in certain situations.

The third application solves the previous problem, since in this case It is a keyboard that is used to directly modify the font while writing. Its use is also really simple. Again you just have to install the FancyKey keyboard completely free of charge in the Play Store and set it as the default keyboard with which you can type by choosing different types and letters.

Obviously FacyKey is a keyboard that has nothing to do with other better ones like the Google keyboard, but to please or hesitate our contacts it is still a rather curious app.

