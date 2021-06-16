Change the default Google account on your Android once and for all, the process is easy.

If you are a regular Android user, you should be clear that your Google account is very important within the operating system. With the default account, you will log into many applications, especially those of Google. So if you were looking for a way to modify this, today we will explain how to change the default Google account on Android.

Adding Google accounts is easy, what can be cumbersome is setting an account as the “default”. In case you didn’t know, this is the account you signed in with the first time you set up your mobile. That means to change it, you will have to log out of the accounts or delete your Google accounts.

Change your default Google account on Android

Before starting the process you should keep in mind that if you have logged into two Google accounts, you will have to log out of the current default account and this will promote the second account to the default place. After doing so, you will be able to log back into the first account without any problem. Either way, all you have to do is follow the steps that we will explain below.

The first thing you should do is enter your mobile settingsScroll down until you find the Google section. This section shows the email you use in your default Google account. Tap it and a small menu will open.Press Manage accounts on this deviceAt this point you will reach a section of the configuration of your mobile in which The accounts you have associated are found and you must delete To change your default Google account on Android, enter, one by one, the accounts you have added and tap the More button at the bottom. Then press remove account and voila, this is how the Google accounts you have on your mobile are deleted.When you have deleted the accounts, touch the back arrow and go back to google settingsSelect the drop-down arrow icon next to your name, then tap Add another accountAfter confirming your identity, a Google login page will appear. Follow the steps on the screen and enter the credentials of the account you want to add.

It is done! Importing your account may take a few minutes, but when it’s done your phone will be set up with a new default Google account. Although it is a simple process, it can be tedious and long depending on how many Google accounts you have associated.

