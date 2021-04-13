how to change the day of the summons

The Covid-19 vaccination progress in our country and, therefore, more and more people are called to get the first dose of the vaccine. However, it may happen to some people that on the day and date of your appointment they cannot go to get the vaccine for some unforeseen event.

In these cases, when the message is received with the appointment to get the vaccine, it is best to notify the center assigned for the vaccination as soon as possible, this being the moment in which the interested party will be given a new date to get the vaccine.

For example, when a person from the Community of Madrid receives an SMS with the appointment to be vaccinated, You must confirm that you can come on that date and time through an option that is shown in the message itself. In case of not doing so, the interested party will receive a call from the number 91 502 60 58, to confirm the day and time in which he has been summoned.

Thus, the number 91 502 60 58 established by the Community of Madrid, has been enabled so that the calls to be vaccinated can unequivocally identify the calls of the Personalized Attention Center of the Ministry of Health. This number is 91 502 60 58.

The reasons why many people have not been able to go to the vaccination appointment are very varied, even some people cannot go to get vaccinated on the scheduled day and time because they are infected or they have been in close contact with a positive, so they are in quarantine.