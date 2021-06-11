Add some color to your Instagram by changing the themes of the chats in private messaging.

Both Instagram and Facebook (the darlings of Mark Zuckerberg) give you very good customization options that are quite useful. However, not everyone knows how to get the most out of these options. For this same reason, today we will explain how to change the color of Instagram chats easy and fast.

If you wanted to know how to change the background of an Instagram chat because you talk a lot with a special person and you want him to be different from the others, then you have come to the right place. After you find out what the process is, you will be amazed at how simple it is.

How to change the background of Instagram messages

Changing the color of your Instagram chat on Android or iOS is literally a piece of cake. Furthermore, it is the same procedure in one operating system as in the other. You just have to follow the steps that we will present below. Do you want to get the most out of this social network? Well, you should also see these 5 tricks and an essential tip for using Instagram. Be that as it may, this is what you should do to change the background of the Instagram chat.

The first thing you should do is open the Instagram application on your mobile. If you have not installed it yet, you can download it automatically from the button below these lines.Once inside the application, press the button at the top right to enter your private Instagram messages.Get into that person’s conversation whose chat I would like to change color.When you are inside the chat, press the I button (It is also found in the upper right) to get to the customization options.Access the section of Topics.It is done! At this point you will only have to choose a theme with the color that you like the most and voila, this process is that simple on both Android and iOS. Of course, you should be aware that this function is not yet available on all mobiles. That is, you must have Instagram duly updated to be able to change the background color of messages that have your chats within this platform.

In the same way, you can be sure that Zuckerberg and company will bring this functionality of the social network to every corner. Meanwhile, you only have wait patiently until you can change the color of Instagram chats from your mobile without any type of obstacle.

